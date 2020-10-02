Heartland ministry opens nonprofit restaurant

McClure, Il. (KFVS) - Down on hard times? One Heartland ministry has opened a non-profit restaurant for all walk’s life.
Just right off highway three in the Village of McClure you’ll find Hard Times Café.
“You’ll never guess who you will find here, from tuckers, to farmers, you might have motorcycle riders in here, older clientele, younger clientele. It’s just a mixed bag and it’s a community thing," Chris Iannotti, Darkhorse Ministry president and café owner.
Iannotti is hoping to fill up those in the community.
“All we wanted to do was offer a nonprofit restaurant where people can come, eat and if they don’t have the money to feed themselves, we would be more than happy to feed them,” he said.
And he said he isn’t blind to the fact that people are struggling
“It’s a dark time right now for a lot a people. A lot of people are hurting, and It was already a rough time for people before coronavirus," he said.
Iannotti said his café is ran solely on the donations from the community.
“We have one paid employee; our cook and it’s paid out of the donations that we get weekly. The other volunteer that come is strictly on a volunteer bases if they get tips then they keep the tips," he said.
And for those who can’t afford the meal today, they just ask for your support down the road.
“If they can’t afford their meal they are more than welcome to stop in and eat a good homecooked, healthy meal and maybe come back another time when they are in a better position and give back,” he said.
The café is open from 6 am to 2 pm.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.