Harrisburg Elementary teacher dies of COVID-19

The loss of Susanne was sudden and at a young age. She would have those of us at Harrisburg School District reach out to her family, children, and students. For her family, we offer our heartfelt thoughts and prayers and the message that she will be remembered each time we see or think of any of you. For her students, the district will have counselors available to assist in processing this loss. Her classes will continue because routine at school helps children. The administration and staff of the Harrisburg School District suffer from the loss of their colleague, and counselors are available to them as well.