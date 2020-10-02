Harrisburg Elementary teacher dies of COVID-19

“We remember her with love, and we will emulate her love of teaching as we care for our students.”

Susanne Michael, a teacher at Harrisburg Elementary School, died of COVID-19, (Source: Harrisburg School District)
October 2, 2020

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The Harrisburg School District announced Friday that one of its elementary school teachers, Susanne Michael, had died.

On Sept. 23, her husband Keith Michael stated that she was receiving an antiviral and convalescent plasma at a local hospital. She was also placed on a ventilator.

At that time, there was some hope she would recover.

“Most people don’t understand that COVID-19 and pneumonia go hand in hand,” he said. “The best news of the day is that they have decided to start seeing if she can tolerate coming off the ventilator.”

By Tuesday, Sept. 27, he reported she had taken a turn for the worse.

“Her numbers have all gone backwards,” he said on Facebook. “Her oxygen percentage was down to 40-45% and went up to 90% over the weekend. It is now down around 70%.”

He added that she had completed all of the COVID-19 medications and antibiotics intended to treat the pneumonia.

“They’re trying to see if her body will try to pick up the slack and start to heal itself,” Michael stated.

At 3:32 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, he posted: “My sweet Susanne went home to be with the Lord tonight about 11:30. I got to go hold her hand until her sweet heart stopped. She’s all I’ve known for nearly 30 years now.”

Susanne Michael was a graduate of Williams Baptist University, according to the Harrisburg School District.

Weiner Elementary, where Susanne Michael taught for six years, remembered the woman who touched their lives.
Weiner Elementary, where Susanne Michael taught for six years, remembered the woman who touched their lives. (Source: Weiner Elementary School via Facebook)

Michael, who lived in Jonesboro, began teaching at Harrisburg Elementary School in 2012. Prior to that, she had taught at Weiner Elementary School for six years. She was beginning her ninth year at Harrisburg Elementary.

Friday afternoon, the district released the following statement:

Susanne Michael, a much loved teacher at Harrisburg Elementary School, passed away late on the evening of October 1, 2020. Mrs. Michael graduated from Williams Baptist University and taught six years at Weiner Elementary School before moving to Harrisburg Elementary. She was beginning her ninth year at Harrisburg Elementary. Throughout this time, she was devoted to her students and their success and wellbeing. She was a loving companion to her husband, Keith, and a devoted mother to their five children.
The loss of Susanne was sudden and at a young age. She would have those of us at Harrisburg School District reach out to her family, children, and students. For her family, we offer our heartfelt thoughts and prayers and the message that she will be remembered each time we see or think of any of you. For her students, the district will have counselors available to assist in processing this loss. Her classes will continue because routine at school helps children. The administration and staff of the Harrisburg School District suffer from the loss of their colleague, and counselors are available to them as well.
Time heals, but time can seem to move slowly when a friend has been lost. Susanne Michael was such a friend. We remember her with love, and we will emulate her love of teaching as we care for our students.
Harrisburg School District

<Michael is survived by her husband and their five children.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

