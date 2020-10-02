Graves County Health Department announces 9 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced nine more cases of COVID-19 in the county.
There have been a total of 756 cases.
“The flu vaccination might be one of the best things that you do for yourself this year.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“As winter is just around the corner and we prepare our vehicles and homes, we need to prepare our bodies as well with proper exercise, nutrition and a flu shot.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
