Grab A Coat This Morning!

Clear skies and calm winds this morning are contributing to temperatures dropping into the upper 30s near Mount Vernon, IL to the low/mid 40s by Union City, TN. It will be one of. If not, the coldest morning of the week. Mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds increasing during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds are expected to be a lot lighter than yesterday.
Tonight, the low/mid 40s with potential for some northern counties to see the upper 30s again if there is less cloud cover.
Expect more cloudy skies this weekend with chances of scattered rain picking up Saturday night through Sunday. Rain is expected to be light. Temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend. However, we are expecting a slight warm up in the 70s next week!
-Lisa
