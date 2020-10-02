Gov. Parson orders review of Missouri Veterans homes regarding COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson has ordered an external review of all seven Missouri Veterans Homes and their COVID-19 operations.
“We are deeply saddened by the news of the deaths in four of our Missouri Veterans Homes,” Governor Parson said. “As a veteran myself, I care a great deal about the quality of care our veterans receive at the Veterans Homes in our state and have raised an alarm bell more than once when I felt we as a state weren’t meeting the standard of care I believe they are owed.”
“We have been fighting COVID-19 for over seven months now, and we have learned a lot about how to fight the virus since March,” Governor Parson continued. “The recent sudden positive case growth among staff and residents in our Veterans Homes, and most importantly, the tragic loss of lives of veterans in our care are, in my opinion, unacceptable.”
MVC Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff responded, stating that five of the seven homes have reported active veteran cases this past month.
“From the first day that COVID-19 was detected in Missouri, the Veterans Homes implemented an extensive plan based on best practices to attempt to keep the virus out of our homes and protect our veterans,” Kirchhoff said. “This has included limiting access, setting up quarantine and isolation areas in advance, extensive use of Personal Protective Equipment and increased cleaning and hygiene measures. We are concerned to see the heroes we care for dealing with this disease that is so virulent among the elderly and vulnerable populations.”
Here is the current information at MVC Veterans Homes as it relates to COVID-19:
- Cameron Veterans Home – active COVID-19 cases: 2 veterans (reported Oct. 1); 2 staff members
- Cape Girardeau Veterans Home – active COVID-19 cases: 57 veterans; 12 staff members
- Mexico Veterans Home – active COVID-19 cases: 0 veterans; 0 staff members
- Mt. Vernon Veterans Home - active COVID-19 cases: 27 veterans; 4 staff members
- St. James Veterans Home - active COVID-19 cases: 24 veterans; 9 staff members
- St. Louis Veterans Home - active COVID-19 cases: 0 veterans; 2 staff member
- Warrensburg Veterans Home - active COVID-19 cases: 12 veterans; 4 staff members
“In order to combat COVID-19 at our Cape Girardeau and St. James Homes, we have been successful in obtaining additional staffing and resources from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs,” said Kirchhoff. “MVC continues to perform robust testing with our staff and veterans and review our procedures to help mitigate the risks as much as possible.”
For the month of September, the following TOTAL deaths were reported at each home indicated while there were known COVID-19 cases among veterans in the home. The number of deaths that were caused by COVID-19 is NOT known at this time.
- Cape Girardeau Veterans Home – 21 total deaths reported
- Mt. Vernon Veterans Home - 7 total deaths reported
- St. James Veterans Home - 10 total deaths reported
- Warrensburg Veterans Home - 3 total deaths reported
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.