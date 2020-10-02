Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 16 new cases, 2 additional deaths

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 2, and two additional deaths.
The newly reported deaths included a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s from long term care facilities in Williamson County who were previously confirmed to have acquired the virus.
The newly reported cases are currently being isolated. They include:
Franklin County
- Females - one in their 30s, two in their 40s and one in their 60s
- Males - one in their 60s
Williamson County
- Females - two teenagers, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
- Males - one in their 30s and one in their 40s
As of Friday, a total of 1,476 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Williamson County, including 54 deaths and 964 recoveries. In Franklin County, a total of 570 cases were reported, with five deaths and 388 recoveries.
