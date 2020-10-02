First Alert Friday Forecast

A cool but quiet pattern is in place as we approach the weekend. Highs today will be a few degrees cooler than on Thursday, but there will be much less of a breeze blowing. A few clouds are expected this afternoon and evening but it should stay dry. This evening and overnight will be dry with clear to partly cloudy skies….evening temps will fall through the 50s into the upper 30s to low 40s by Saturday morning.
A weak weather system will move through over the weekend, but it looks like it will mainly give us mainly clouds. A few mainly light showers are indicated….mainly Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. The best chance of measurable looks to be Saturday night, but even here amounts should be light and scattered….and we will likely be clearing out again by Sunday afternoon. A look into next week shows mostly dry conditions with gradually warming temps….closer to ‘average’ by the middle of the week.
