First Alert Friday Forecast

A weak weather system will move through over the weekend, but it looks like it will mainly give us mainly clouds. A few mainly light showers are indicated….mainly Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. The best chance of measurable looks to be Saturday night, but even here amounts should be light and scattered….and we will likely be clearing out again by Sunday afternoon. A look into next week shows mostly dry conditions with gradually warming temps….closer to ‘average’ by the middle of the week.