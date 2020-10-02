First Alert: Cold morning, cool afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s a cold start to Friday.
This morning will likely be the coldest one of the week. Wake-up temps are in the upper 30s near Mt. Vernon, Ill. to the low-to-mid 40s in Union City, Tenn.
Skies will be sunny this morning with clouds increasing during the afternoon.
Afternoon highs will be cool in the low-to-mid 60s, with lighter winds compared to yesterday.
Temps tonight will be in the low-to-mid 40s. Northern counties will likely have lows in the upper 30s again, if there is less cloud cover.
Chances for scattered rain pick up Saturday night through Sunday. Rain is expected to be light.
Highs over the weekend will be in the 60s.
A slight warm-up is on the way next week. Highs will be in the 70s.
