Egyptian Health Department reports 16 new cases of COVID-19
October 2, 2020

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 16 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fourteen cases are in Saline County, once case is in Gallatin County, and another case is in White County.

Saline County has had a total of 391 lab confirmed positives, including four deaths.

White County has had a total of 185 lab-confirmed positives and one death.

Gallatin County has a total of 81 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

