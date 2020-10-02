Egyptian Health Department reports 16 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 16 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Fourteen cases are in Saline County, once case is in Gallatin County, and another case is in White County.
Saline County has had a total of 391 lab confirmed positives, including four deaths.
White County has had a total of 185 lab-confirmed positives and one death.
Gallatin County has a total of 81 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.