Eastbound I-24 traffic slowed in work zone at 52-65 milemarkers due to disabled SEMI

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic is slowed on eastbound Interstate 24 in a work zone due to a disabled SEMI.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this an extended work zone between the 52 and 65 mile markers. Drivers should be prepared to reach slow-and-go traffic near the 58 mile marker.
KYTC personnel in the work zone helped the disabled SEMI off the road. However, eastbound traffic is likely to remain slowed due to efforts on-site to repair or remove the truck.
The estimated duration is one hour.
There should be no impact to westbound traffic.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.