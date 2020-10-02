Covid19 Impacts Investiments

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
With the announcement of the president and first lady testing positive for the coronavirus, One local financial consultant gives portfolio recommendations for today’s market.
“Just because the president and first lady tested positive for the corona virus doesn’t mean you should have a knee-jerk reaction and do anything with your portfolio at this time.”
Financial planner Brock Alspaugh says you shouldn’t be afraid of short term happenings.
“When you have something short term like this you can already see that the market has rebounded based on fundamentals of the stock market. Which are companies, are making money or not, are they selling products or not.”
Which determines the price of stock.
“So the profits of these companies are based on what those things, not so much the short term effects for example, the president getting the coronavirus.”
At Innovative Financial, Alspaugh says, it’s not the short term investments that you should be worried about, it’s how to keep your money safe in the long term. He gives these tips to protect your portfolio.
“The first tip I would say is, keep your political views and emotions out of your investment decisions. The second thing I would do is keep a long-term perspective, make sure that you’re balanced in your portfolio, and make sure that you’re aligned with your risk tolerance. If you do all three of those things you will be successful long-term.”
And long term success is what he says can be most profitable.
“If you’re nervous about the markets and seek professional advice. To make sure you’re not making the bad decisions. So our doors are open, we’re here.”
Alspaugh says it’s best to consult a financial advisor before making impulsive financial decisions.
