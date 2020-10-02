2,206 cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,206 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 47 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in the Heartland: a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, both from Williamson County.
IDPH reported a total of 297,646 cases and 8,743 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 5,763,128 tests for COVID-19 have been done.
IDPH also reported 28 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
The counties include: Bond, Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Christian, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Fayette, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Lee, Livingston, Macon, Massac, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Putnam, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington and Winnebago.
According to the Southern Seven Health Department, the risk level in Massac and Pulaski Counties changed from blue to orange. An orange designation indicates warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the community.
Southern Seven said both counties showed an increase in two risk metrics from September 20-26, which led to an orange “Warning” designation. Those include new cases per 100,000 and test positivity percentage.
- Massac County had 128 potential new cases (based on 18 positive cases) per 100,000 reported, up from the previous week of 78 new potential cases (based on 11 positive cases). The test positivity percentage for Massac County was 9.9 percent out of 151 tests, up from 3.6 percent out of 224 tests the previous week.
- Pulaski County had 439 potential new cases (based on 24 positive cases) per 100,000 reported, up from the previous week of 8 positive cases. The test positivity percentage for Pulaski County was 17.6 percent out of 108 tests, up from 7 percent out of 114 tests the previous week.
According to the health department, although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with university and college parties as well as college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools, and cases among the community at large, especially people in their 20s.
They say public health officials are observing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups and not using face coverings. Mayors, local law enforcement, state’s attorneys and other community leaders can be influential in ensuring citizens and businesses follow best practices.
A county is considered at the warning level when at least two of the following metrics triggers a warning.
- New cases per 100,000 people - If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning
- Number of deaths - This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20 percent for two consecutive weeks
- Weekly test positivity - This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8 percent
- ICU availability - If there are fewer than 20 percent of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning
- Weekly emergency department visits - This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20 percent for two consecutive weeks
- Weekly hospital admissions - A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20 percent for two consecutive weeks
- Tests performed - This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county
- Clusters - This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases
