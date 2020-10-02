Cape Girardeau Co. Courthouse to allow limited in-person hearings, moves into Phase One operations

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse located in Jackson, Missouri will resume in-person hearings, but with some limitations.
According to the court, Phase One operations in accordance with COVID-19 guidance from the Supreme Court will begin on Monday, October 5 and remain in effect until at least Friday, Oct. 16.
The order for Phase One could be extended if the number of positive COVID-19 cases increases above the current level or revert back to Phase Zero or complete closure of the court.
The following is the operations of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse under Phase One:
- No person exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who has been exposed to a person exhibiting those symptoms may enter the court facility.
- Personnel will be positioned at every public entrance to turn away any person who is prohibited by the order from entering the court facility.
- Aside from court personnel, only litigants, witnesses and attorneys will be admitted to the building. Family members and supporters must remain outside. If a litigant believes they can not proceed without support, the litigant should contact their attorney and request a continuance. The press will be admitted upon reasonable request.
- All jury trials remain suspended through Oct. 31, 2020 and this suspension could be extended.
- Matters involving vulnerable individuals may be taken up by video conferencing where possible and, where that is not possible, continuances shall be granted liberally.
- A maximum of 10 people per public room is encouraged, where possible. This number will not include court personnel in the courtrooms.
- The use of face masks by litigants and staff is required. The court will not supply masks.
- Everyone will be required to follow social distancing. Tape markers will be placed at the courthouse entrances and within the courtrooms, where necessary to indicate spacing of six feet. Seating in courtrooms will be designated at six foot intervals.
- Court personnel will work in shifts when possible and vulnerable court personnel will work form home.
- All facilities will be cleaned as much as possible and everyone will practice good handwashing and protective hygiene.
- All other facilities in the 32nd Circuit shall remain at Operating Phase Two, except for the Cape Girardeau Municipal Division.
On September 17, in-person court proceedings were suspended and the courthouse began operating under Phase Zero after one or more court employees tested positive for COVID-19.
