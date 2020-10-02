Bob Gibson, retired STL Cardinal, has died at age 84 after fighting pancreatic cancer

OMAHA, Neb. (KFVS) - Bob Gibson, a retired St. Louis Cardinal pitcher and a National Baseball Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 84.
According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Gibson was battling pancreatic cancer.
His death landed on the 52nd anniversary of what some would call his greatest game, with a record 17-strikeout performance in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series.
Gibson, who played with the Cardinals for his entire career, played from 1959 to 1975.
Het set club records for games won at 251 and complete games at a 255.
He also had 3,117 strikeouts, 9 Gold Gloves, 2 Cy Young Awards, 9 All-Star appearances, and earned the 1968 National League MVP Award.
Gibson once stated, “My pitching philosophy is simple. I believe in getting the ball over the plate and not walking a lot of men,” and he lived up to that philosophy.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.