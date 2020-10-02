Another chilly night for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland.
Temperatures are running well below average for this time of the year and we expect this to continue over the next few days.
After a sunny start to the day, clouds have developed across most of the Heartland. These clouds will dissipate around sunset allowing for chilly temperatures once again this evening. If you are heading out to any football games this evening kickoff temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s.
Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s in most areas with a few upper 30s possible.
Saturday we will see increasing clouds as our next system moves towards the Heartland. There may be a few light sprinkles across our western counties during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s.
We will see another shot of colder air move into the area late Sunday. This will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Monday morning. This cool off won’t last too long as much of the area will be close to 80 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.
