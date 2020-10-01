19-year-old Paducah man accused of marijuana possession, sexual abuse

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A 19 year old was arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and sexual abuse.
Joseph O. Newcomb, 19, was arrested on charges of second-degree sexual abuse; promoting a minor (less than 16) in a sexual performance; prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor (sex offenses); second-degree sodomy; tampering with physical evidence; possession of marijuana; second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree sodomy and failure to signal.
According to police, a citizen called them after seeing the driver and passenger of a blue Nissan Versa smoking marijuana on Park Avenue near County Park Road.
The officer pulled the car over for a traffic violation after it turned into Noble Park.
Police say the driver, Newcomb, first told the officer the young girl in the car with him was his 14-year-old cousin; however, he later admitted they were not related, only friends.
The girl told officers she was 12 years old and not related to Newcomb.
A search of the vehicle revealed a glass smoking pipe under the front passenger seat. Police say the girl gave them a plastic bag containing marijuana that she had hidden in her shorts.
While being interviewed separately, police say Newcomb told them the girl had brought the marijuana. The girl, however, told them Newcomb handed her the pipe and marijuana and told her to hide them when the car was pulled over.
Newcomb was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Police say they were suspicious of the relationship between Newcomb and the girl, so they seized both of their cell phones and turned them over to detectives.
The girls guardian brought her to the police department where she was interviewed by detectives. They say she admitted to having sexual contact with Newcomb more than once in exchange for marijuana.
With her guardian’s consent, they searched the girl’s cell phone and say they found multiple explicit messages from Newcomb to the girl.
During another interview, police say Newcomb admitted to having sexual contact with the girl, as well as a different juvenile in a separate incident.
