What you need to know Oct. 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, October 1.
Crisp fall weather is back after a cold front pushed into the Heartland overnight.
Wake-up temps are in the 40s, with a few areas in the 50s.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. A few areas could reach 70.
This is 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.
Tonight will be one of the coldest nights of the week.
Temps will dip into the low 40s. The Farmington area could see lows in the upper 30s by Friday morning.
Below average temps in the 60s will stick around through the weekend.
There is a chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday.
The Heartland will warm up slightly back into the 70s next week.
- Overnight, President Trump signed a bill to fund the government through Dec. 11, averting the possibility of a government shutdown when the new fiscal year starts Thursday.
- American Airlines and United Airlines say they will begin to furlough 32,000 employees after lawmakers and the White House failed to agree on a broad pandemic relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines.
- The presidential debate commission says it will soon adopt changes to its format to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
- A court on Wednesday approved a settlement totaling $800 million from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.
- A Murphysboro man said thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from his shed early Wednesday morning, including a specialized bike for his son.
- Law enforcement is warning the public about a new, deadly drug combination in the Heartland.
- Renovations are underway at the Illinois Centre Mall in Marion.
- The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash, a toy drive for the Marines Toys for Tots Program will be making some changes this year due to COVID-19.
- The remains of an old ship wreck have been found in Grand Tower, Ill. due to the Mississippi’s low water level.
- The 45th Annual Autumnfest Arts and Crafts Show at John A. Logan College has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
- British zoo has had to separate five foul-mouthed parrots who keepers say were encouraging each other to swear.
