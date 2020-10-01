Two arrested in Vienna, Ill. in connection to multi-county crime spree

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in Vienna in connection to a multi-county crime spree.
Robert R. Sanders, 49, of Owensboro, Ky., was charged with armed robbery.
Deangela G. Lindsey, 39, of Coleman, Ala., was charged with robbery.
According to Illinois State Police, they were advised of an armed robbery at Casey’s General Store on N. 1st Street in Vienna, Ill. around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 1.
Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Vienna Police Department and ISP found the suspect vehicle nearby. They said a short chase began as the suspects left the scene. It ended at U.S. Route 45 near Roosevelt Loop, north of Vienna.
Troopers say they learned the suspects had stolen a vehicle in Owensboro, Ky. several days ago and had been in the Massac County, Ill. area leading up to the robbery in Vienna.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
Sanders and Lindsey are being held in the Massac County Jail awaiting bond hearings.
