S7HD reports 16 new COVID-19 cases in the region

S7HD 10/1/2020 (Source: S7HD)
By Ashley Smith | October 1, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 5:29 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

Seven cases are from Johnson County, three are from Massac County, two are from Pulaski County, and four are from Union County.

Southern Seven has confirmed 11 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

Currently, there are 833 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.

S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1,196 cases of COVID-19 in the region.

There are currently 335 active cases in the region.

Southern Seven reports 25 deaths.

