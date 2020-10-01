Rolling roadblocks begin on I-24 eastbound

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Rolling roadblocks could cause minor delays for drivers traveling eastbound on Interstate 24 in western Kentucky.
Drivers will encounter the rolling roadblocks in the extended work zone between the 52 and 65 mile marker, which is located through parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg Counties.
The rolling roadblocks begin at 8:30 a.m. and last through 10 a.m.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said their will be minor delays, approximately 10 minutes.
The rolling roadblocks will allow construction crews to patch potholes and repair the shoulder area along the eastbound lanes through the work zone.
There should be no impact to westbound traffic.
KYTC wants to remind drivers there is a 12 foot maximum load width for eastbound I-24 in the work zone. There is a strict 15 foot maximum load width for westbound traffic in the work zone.
