Police: Shots fired from moving vehicle in Carbondale hit another vehicle

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired that hit a vehicle.
According to the police department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Wall Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30.
They said they learned unknown suspects fired shots in the area from a moving vehicle, which hit another vehicle in the area.
No injuries have been reported.
Police said they do not have suspect information to provide at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.