Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

By Amber Ruch | October 1, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 2:10 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 1.

The newly reported cases include:

Wednesday, Sept. 30

  • 1 male under the age of 13
  • 1 female under the age of 17
  • 1 female in her 40s

Thursday, Oct. 1

  • 1 female in her 40s

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 363.

A summary of the confirmed cases include:

  • 29 active cases
  • 318 released from isolation
  • 16 deaths

The health department said there have been 5,691 negative test results in the county.

