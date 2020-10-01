Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 1.
The newly reported cases include:
Wednesday, Sept. 30
- 1 male under the age of 13
- 1 female under the age of 17
- 1 female in her 40s
Thursday, Oct. 1
- 1 female in her 40s
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 363.
A summary of the confirmed cases include:
- 29 active cases
- 318 released from isolation
- 16 deaths
The health department said there have been 5,691 negative test results in the county.
