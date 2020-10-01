New sales taxes go into effect Oct. 1 in several Heartland communities

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Several voter-approved sales tax increases have gone into effect in multiple southeast Missouri communities.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, the majority of the sales tax increases are 1/2 percent.
The following is a list of communities and counties where the new sales taxes went into effect on Thursday, October 1:
- Cape Girardeau County: 1/2 percent county law enforcement sales tax. This tax also applies to the sale of domestic utilities and the county’s local use tax.
- Pemiscot County: 1/2 percent county general sales tax.
- Morehouse: 1 percent city general sales tax. This tax also applies to the sale of domestic utilities.
- Ripley County Ambulance District: 1/2 percent district sales tax. This district includes a portion of unincorporated Ripley County and the full cities of Briar, Doniphan, Gatewood and Poynor.
- North Scott County Ambulance District: 1/2 percent district sales tax. This district includes a portion of unincorporated Scott County and the full cities of Ancell, Benton, Cape Girardeau in Scott County, Chaffee, Commerce, Fornelt, Kelso, Lambert, Morley, New Hamburg, Oran, Perkins, Rockview and Scott City in Scott County.
For a complete list of Missouri’s October 2020 sales and use tax rate changes, click here.
On June 2, voters approved the county-wide half-cent sales tax to provide the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office more money for public safety services. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said the goals with this new tax is to add 10 additional patrol officers and 11 jail officers after money starts to come in.
According to the North Scott County Ambulance District, the sales tax is said to increase revenue for the district for the hiring of additional Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics to reduce hours on current staff as well as purchase life saving equipment, ambulances and building improvements now and in the future.
