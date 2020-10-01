2,166 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,166 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, October 1, including 25 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in the Heartland: a man in his 70s from Franklin County and a woman in her 80s from Williamson County.
IDPH is reporting a total of 295,440 cases, including 8,696 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,635 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 5,690,437 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state.
