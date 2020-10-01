National Quilt Museum in Paducah goes digital

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The National Quilt Museum is going digital.
Frank Bennett, CEO of the museum, announced the launch of Quilt Museum Digital. This means people worldwide will be able to enjoy the museum exhibits, interviews and other programming from the comfort of their own home.
It does require an $8 per month subscription.
Subscribers will get:
- Digital exhibits from the National Quilt Museum Galleries throughout the year
- Special monthly artist interviews
- Exclusive content including behind-the-scenes and occasional digital-only exhibits
- Access to the museum video vault
Bennett called it “one of the most significant announcements in National Quilt Museum history."
