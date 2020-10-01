2 men arrested in connection to Paducah store thefts

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection to a theft investigation.
Paducah police say the men were captured on video surveillance stealing from two stores. They were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, September 30 after police received a tip that they were returning to Paducah.
Kaine M. Householder, 40, of Sikeston, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking.
Marshall Co. Reed, who goes by Marshall Rodgers, 56, of Chicago, Ill., was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and as a fugitive from another state.
According to police, they learned Householder and Reed were coming to Paducah from Missouri. They had been investigating a number of thefts from the Lowe’s stores on Hinkleville Road and on Paducah’s southside over the past few months.
The two were identified from surveillance images, but police were not able to find them.
After receiving the tip on Wednesday, officers set up surveillance at two stores. They say they saw a truck with Householder and Reed inside and stopped it on Hinkleville Road just after 4:30 p.m.
Both men were arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
According to police, Householder was identified on five separate occasions stealing items valued at more than $8,700 from both the west end and southside Lowe’s stores.
They say he and Reed were caught on surveillance cameras twice stealing more than $4,080 in merchandise from the west end Lowe’s.
Reed is also charged in Missouri warrants with probation violation and theft.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.