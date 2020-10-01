John A. Logan reacts to cancellation of 46th annual Autumnfest

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - With 10-1,200 people expected to show up to Autumn Fest on the campus of John A. Logan, Director of College Relations Steve O' Keefe said it was smartest to cancel this year.
“There’s just no way to social distance an event like that so right now our biggest concern is the health and well-being of our community and getting back to normal and this is the best way to do that.”
The event has been staple at the college for many years
“An annual arts and craft show, holiday-themed event that we’ve had on campus for 45 years.”
O’Keefe said they were disappointed to cancel.
“There’s been a lot of sadness this year with things that have been canceled.”
Being an indoor event, they had no way to maintain CDC Guidelines
If you are a planner, the college has come out with dates for next Autumnfest
“Next year it will be November 13 and 14 the plan is to that back. It will be on our social media, our website all the information for the vendors and the people that want to come.”
O’keefe said they are encouraging everyone to buy local as a lot of their vendors are local.
“If you have bought from some of these vendors year after year, find them on Facebook, find them on their website and continue to order from them.”
