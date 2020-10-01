Heartland mother opens up about experiencing miscarriages

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A heartbreaking loss for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who openly shared the loss of their son through miscarriage.
Teigen said they’re “shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about.” And that’s a feeling countless mothers share, including one mom who shared her experience.
“It’s not something that is easy to go through by any means, but it’s definitely not something to be ashamed of," said Amy Dawson.
Amy Dawson and her husband Tommy know the emotions that come with losing a baby.
“When you’re going through it for the first time, you have no idea what to expect physically, emotionally." she said.
Since 2018, the Dawsons experienced three miscarriages.
“When we first went through our first loss, a lot of women reached out to me, and I was thoroughly surprised to see how many people I actually knew personally that have gone through similar experiences," she said.
Dr. Eric Morton with Saint Francis Healthcare System said miscarriages are more common than you might think. About 25 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage.
“When you have to tell somebody that they’re pregnant and they have a baby on the way, it’s the best part of the job. But when you have to tell somebody that they lost their child, it’s the worst part. So whether somebody loses their baby at six weeks or 36 weeks, for some women, the tragedy of the event is exactly the same," said Dr. Morton.
Dr. Morton tells his patients it’s a good idea to talk about what they experience after a loss.
“The more they talk about it, it kind of shares the pain or eases the pain by talking about it with other people. And I don’t tell anybody they’re gonna get over it, because I don’t know that for sure," he said.
Dawson said talking about their loss helped them through the grieving process. It’s a conversation Chrissy Teigen and John Legend started on social media after recently losing their son through miscarriage.
“I think it’s great for her to share her story, because she does have such a big platform. So she can reach a lot of women that are too scared to talk about it, to go through it, and it helps them to feel not alone too," said Dawson.
The Dawsons now look to the future with hope. They’re expecting their first child, a boy, in December. Amy said it’s important to lean on those who love you and offered this advice to other moms.
“You’re not the only person to go through this. It’s hard and it’s difficult. Each day you may have good days, you may have bad days, but eventually it does get better," she said.
Saint Francis has the SHARE program for women who need support after losing a baby.
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
