Heartland farmer in legal battle with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

MILLER CITY, Il. (KFVS) - A Heartland farm owner is putting up a fight after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers set up shop on their privately owned farmland.
“We just want to make a point that you know we don’t want you here. We don’t want you doing this," said Sherry Pecord, farm owner’s daughter-in-law.
Pecord is frustrated and has blocked the U.S Army Corp of engineers from starting construction on her father-in-laws land.
“What you are seeing behind be is the corps of engineers taking over his field to put in a rock dike structure to slow the navigational flow of the river. That’s what’s going on behind us we are not real happy," she said.
Pecord said this is just a band-aid to fix what happened after the Len Small Levee broke in 2017.
“They don’t want to put the levee back. So, they want to do this structure and all it’s going to do is slow the flow down. The water is still going to come in, it’s still going to flood everything out here, but it’s going to slow it down so when boats go by, they aren’t pulled into the levee," she said. “They are taking 30 acres my father-in-laws land to build this rock dike structure. He won’t be able to do anything with that structure. It belongs to the Corp. He can’t repair it if it washed out, nothing. But he still has to pay taxes on the land that they are taking."
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers St. Louis division sent a statement:
“The U.S. Corps of Engineers is working within its authorities to address the damages at the Dog Tooth Bend area to ensure the stability and safety of the Navigation Channel on the adjacent Mississippi River. Several flood events, beginning in 2016 and culminating with the record flood event of 2019 have caused significant damage in the form of erosion to the bankline of the Mississippi River in the Dog Tooth Bend area. Erosion has progressed across the peninsula that, if unaddressed, threatens the stability of the Navigation Channel on the Mississippi River.
The St Louis District has undertaken an emergency effort to stabilize the bankline. A construction contract has been awarded and work has begun and is expected to be completed by December. The work involves building an embankment at a low elevation made from crushed stone material. It is our objective to complete this work in advance of the typical rise in water levels that we see in the spring time. This emergency effort is just a first step.
The St Louis District is currently evaluating what, if any, additional work will be needed to stabilize this Dog Tooth Bend area to prevent potential negative impacts to the navigation channel for the longer term. Work at Dog Tooth was limited today with the appearance of a tractor which blocked access to the work. This matter is being dealt with currently through legal means and updates to the situation will be made available as they occur."
Pecord is wondering when will enough be enough.
“We are just getting tired and my husband just gets more angry with every hit that comes this way. You know we all are just trying to survive down here," she said.
She said they have an attorney and are ready to put up a fight.
“We want them to stop this procedure and we want them to fix the levee is what we really want, but if they are going forward with this, he should receive some compensation," she said.
