Halloween park revitalization event held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, the City of Cape Girardeau, P.O.R.C.H., Connextions, The South Side Coalition, Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio and The Edge will be hosting a Halloween event on October 31 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Ranney Park.
The event will feature park revitalizations, a mask costume contest and many other socially distant, and general Halloween fun.
Attendees are asked to decorate their masks and show up ready to help revitalize Ranney Park by adding a new coat of paint to the park pavilion as well as customizing two donated benches that will later be installed for park guests.
There will be an aerial performance from The Edge.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is also accepting donations of Halloween candy at 16 N. Spanish Street as well as volunteers for the event.
Questions can be directed to Ashley Sexton at (573) 334-9233 or via email at ashley@capearts.org
