Graves County Health Department announces 14 more cases of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced 14 more cases of COVID-19.
There is a total of 747 cases in the county.
“Other illnesses have similar symptoms to COVID-19 so make sure to get a flu vaccination this year.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Any semblance of normalcy makes all of us feel better. But unfortunately, we still need to be guarded during those moments.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
