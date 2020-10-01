Gov. Parson makes various appointments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Parson made several appointments on Oct. 1.
Boatwright is a lifelong resident of Southeast Missouri and an employee of The Little River Drainage District (LRDD).
He worked as a shop mechanic and machine operator for LRDD until advancing to Assistant Chief Engineer in 2009.
He has served as Chief Engineer and Executive Vice President since 2015.
Boatwright also serves as a regional engineer for the Mississippi Valley Flood Control Association.
He is a member of the National Waterways Conference Board of Directors and the Fisher Delta Research Center Advisory Board.
He is also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Associated General Contractors of America, and the University of Missouri 100.
Boatwright holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in civil engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.
Shelby recently won the August 2020 Primary Election for Bollinger County 1st District Commissioner.
Shelby has been the owner and operator of Granny’s Pumping, a septic tanks and systems repair company, since 2015.
Chapman recently won the August 2020 Primary Election for Taney County Assessor and is currently serving as the Interim Assessor.
Previously, she was a real estate broker and owner of Twenty First Century Investment, LLC REALTORS.
Chapman holds a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Heskett served as the Cedar County Deputy Recorder of Deeds for the past 15 years.
She is responsible for recording and maintaining real estate documents, processing marriage licenses, balancing and billing monthly financials, and other duties as needed.
Heskett has previously held positions with the Stockton School District and Sac River Valley Bank.
Nolte is the Land Surveying Program Manager for Tukuh Technologies.
Previously, Mr. Nolte was the manager of real estate field services for Kansas City Southern Railway.
He also owned and operated Nolte Land Surveying, LLC from 1992 to 2013.
Nolte is a member of the American Railway Development Association, a registered professional land surveyor, and a past president of the Missouri Society of Professional Surveyors (MSPS).
He received the MSPS Surveyor of the Year Award in 2011.
Mr. Nolte holds a Bachelor of General Studies in land surveying and construction management from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
He also recently studied two years of coursework at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.
Norton has served as President of BioZyme, Inc., since 2018.
Prior to her promotion, she served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Norton was a Missouri Entrepreneur of the Year finalist in 2001 and BizTech Innovator of the Year in 2006.
She also received the YWCA Women of Merit award in 2018.
Norton holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Master of Science in accounting from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Dr. Pulliam has been a family physician at Family Practice of Central Missouri since 2016.
He worked as a family physician at Family Practice Associates of West Central Missouri for over 30 years.
He also previously served as a flight surgeon and general medicine physician for United States Air Force Regional Hospital in Minot, North Dakota.
Dr. Pulliam is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Missouri Academy of Family Physicians, and Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons.
He served in the United States Air Force Reserve Commission from 1974-1997 before receiving an Honorable Discharge.
Dr. Pulliam holds a Bachelor of Science in biology and zoology from Northeast Missouri State University and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Swearingen has served as Acting Barry County Coroner since June 2020.
He joined the Barry County Coroner’s Office as Deputy Coroner in 2018.
In addition to his duties as Deputy Coroner, Swearingen worked for Fohn Funeral Home assisting with coroner calls and offering support during funeral services.
