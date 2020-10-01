Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Anna and Metropolis, Ill.

No appointment needed for some upcoming drive-thru COVID-19 testing events in southern Illinois. (Source: Morgan Newell, WBTV)
By Amber Ruch | October 1, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 10:59 AM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be in southern Illinois.

The drive-thru testing events will include:

  • Southern Seven Health Department Union County Clinic, 260 Lick Creek Rd. in Anna, Ill. - Friday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Southern Seven Health Department Massac County Clinic, 1230 Commercial Park Rd. in Metropolis, Ill. - Monday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment is needed. Anyone is welcome to be tested. You do not need to be exhibiting symptoms or have a doctor’s referral.

The nasal swab test is free.

