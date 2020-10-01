Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 28 new cases, 2 additional deaths

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Thursday, October 1.
The health department said a man in his 70s from Franklin County and a woman in her 80s from Williamson County, who was from a long term care facility, were both previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away.
The new cases are being isolated. They include:
Franklin County
- Females - one in their 70s
- Males - one in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 50s
Williamson County
- Females - five in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s and one in their 70s
- Males - one child under 10, one teenager, four in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s
As of Thursday, there have been a total of 1,449 cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County, including 52 deaths and 964 recoveries. In Franklin County, the health department reported a total of 566 cases, five deaths and 388 recoveries.
