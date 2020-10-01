First Alert Thursday Outlook

What a difference a year makes! Last year at this time we were dealing with record highs in the 90s (94° on October 1) whereas the pattern this year continues to feature an upper ridge in the west and a trough in the east. Thus the fires and drought in the west and cool conditions in the east. After a warmer Wednesday, we’ll be a bit cooler for the next few days as we get back into northwesterly winds. Today will be breezy, but as winds decrease later tonight this could end up as the coolest night of the season thus far, with daybreak temps right around 40. Some fog is likely Friday morning around rivers and lakes especially.