First Alert: Chilly start to October

(KFVS) - Crisp fall weather is back after a cold front pushed into the Heartland overnight.
Wake-up temps are in the 40s, with a few areas in the 50s.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. A few areas could reach 70.
This is 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.
Tonight will be one of the coldest nights of the week.
Temps will dip into the low 40s. The Farmington area could see lows in the upper 30s by Friday morning.
Below average temps in the 60s will stick around through the weekend.
There is a chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday.
The Heartland will warm up slightly back into the 70s next week.
