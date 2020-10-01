Egyptian Health Department reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of seventeen Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
One is in Gallatin County, seven are in White County, and nine are in Saline County.
Saline County has had a total of 377 lab confirmed positives, including four deaths.
White County has had a total of 184 lab-confirmed positives and one death.
Gallatin County has a total of 80 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
