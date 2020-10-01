Du Quoin police investigating burglaries

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The police department is investigating multiple burglaries.
On Monday, September 21, around 8:26 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at Backwater Pub and Grill on South Washington Street. They said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the restaurant and gaming machine.
Around 11:15 a.m. on the same day, officers responded to a report of a burglary at SanDDy’s Bar, also on South Washington Street. They say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.
According to police, 28-year-old Dustin M. Purdy was taken into custody and later charged with two counts of burglary.
He is being held at the Perry County Jail without bond.
On Tuesday, September 29, around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at McDonald’s on South Washington Street. They say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to police, 30-year-old Michael J. Scroggins was taken into custody.
They said during the investigation they learned he was also involved in a home burglary in Du Quoin where a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle was taken from the home.
Scroggins was charged with burglary and residential burglary in connection to both incidents.
He is currently being held at the Perry County Jail without bond.
