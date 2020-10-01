Cooler Temperatures Push In Today

A clear morning with temperatures in the 40s and a few low 50s in our southern counties. Luckily, we will see plenty of sunshine during the day with some light puffy cumulous clouds by the afternoon. The big change for today will be cooler air moving into the Heartland due to a cold front from last night. This will put high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for most with a few isolated areas in the low 70s. Overall that is 10-15F cooler than yesterday! Speaking of cool, tonight looks to be one of the coldest nights of the week with temperatures dipping into the low 40s and possible a few upper 30s near Farmington by Friday morning.