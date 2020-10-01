Chilly temperatures will continue for the next few days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few clouds and gusty winds as cooler weather moves into the Heartland. These clouds will dissipate after sunset and the winds will relax as well. This will allow temperatures to fall quickly as we head towards midnight. Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s with a few areas in the upper 30s.
Friday will start out sunny but we will see a few clouds develop during the afternoon hours. It will be chilly with highs in the lower to middle 60s.
For the football games Friday night we will see chilly conditions. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and many areas will be in the upper 40s by the end of the game.
