Carbondale PD searching for “Pumpkin Patrol” volunteers

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is looking for “Pumpkin Patrol” volunteers this Halloween.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pumpkin Patrol volunteers in orange vests, and cars marked as Pumpkin Patrol will be keeping watch.
The police department has sponsored the Pumpkin Patrol since 1992.
Volunteers will undergo a background check and are required to wear COVID masks or face coverings at all times and have their temperatures checked prior to patrol activities.
Those who are interested in being on the “Pumpkin Patrol” contact Officer Randy Mathis at 618-457-3200, extension 402, at rmathis@explorecarbondale.com or Sgt. Doug Wilson at 618-457-3200 EXT/446.
