Heartland resident hosts Bollinger County Show Days

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to the coronavirus pandemics restrictions, leaders in Bollinger County will not host their annual fall festival.
One resident, Chamber President Becky Wiginton, decided to host a new event for the community in an attempt to help generate local revenue.
“This year has been a little bit harder on some of our crafters and our producers because most of the events have been canceled due to COVID-19,” said Wiginton. “Show Days is a way to show off our Bollinger County culture, our people in Bollinger County and the things we love to do in Bollinger County.”
The event will take place at the airplane hangar and venders will be able to set up and display their products for Show Days.
“They are in the process of turning it into a lawnmower races. They’ve built a drag strip for tractor pulls. And we decided we would use this open space because it is very spacious,” Wiginton said.
She said it’s a great way to practice social distancing and safety precautions to keep people safe.
“We are outside. Everybody will be spread out. Our booths will be spread out so we don’t have clusters of people spread around the booths," she said. "We will have a wash station. We will have hand sanitizer placed throughout the event. We will encourage social distancing and masks.”
Show Days is expected to be a day of family-friendly events that takes place on Saturday, October 3 at the Bollinger County airport. The cost is free.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.