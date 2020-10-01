Authorities continue to investigate 2018 disappearance of Murray woman

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - More than two years after her disappearance, investigators say they continue to follow any leads.
“In an effort to not compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation, more specific details cannot be released at this time,” the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said a news release.
They say they will continue to update the family as the case continues to be an open investigation.
In March 2018, then 25-year-old Samantha Sperry was reported missing by her mother.
A large, rural, remote area in and around the Kaler bottoms area of Graves County has been searched multiple times by law enforcement and first responder agencies, volunteers, friends and family. They’ve used horseback, ATVs and K-9s in the searches.
On March 27, 2019, exactly one year to the day of her disappearance, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office presented the case to several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies at a briefing held in Mayfield.
The agencies attending included the FBI, representatives from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, prosecutors from the Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Graves County Attorney’s Office, crime analysists, Kentucky State Police Crime Lab personnel, KSP investigators and several detectives.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they asked for a “methodical examination” of the ongoing investigation in an effort to pull in all available resources, not only locally, but on the state and federal levels as well. They also wanted fresh sets of eyes to review what has or had not been done.
They said the agencies helped interview, and in some cases re-interview witnesses, or persons of interest in the case. They gave a detailed review of all electronic evidence and data and laboratory analysis of the evidence submitted.
The sheriff’s office said thousands of documented man hours were put into the searches and investigation into Sperry’s disappearance.
They ask that those who believe they may have helpful information to contact them at 270-247-4501 or any law enforcement agency, including the Federal Bureau of Investigations at 502-263-6000, West Kentucky Crimestoppers at 270-443-TELL or Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office also established a dedicated email address for information directly related to Sperry’s disappearance at www.sperrytips@gravescountyky.gov.
