Arts Council of Southeast Missouri taking applications for 2021 Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau Public Art Committee with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is searching for applicants for the eighth annual Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition.
The exhibition pieces will be displayed on Broadway, in a nine-block span in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo, near city hall, and the federal courthouse.
The Committee has two primary goals, to increase the number of arts-related activities within the region and provide an additional revitalization strategy for Downtown Cape Girardeau.
This year’s juror is Andrew Arvanetes.
Arvanetes received his BFA and MFA from Northern Illinois University.
He has been producing sculpture professionally since 1987.
Andrew is a member of the International Sculpture Center and Chicago Sculpture International.
The deadline for entries is Saturday November 14, 2020 by midnight.
