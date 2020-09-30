What you need to know Sept. 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 30.
Wednesday is starting off on the chilly side with wake-up temps in the 40s and low 50s, but plenty of sunshine later will change this.
Today will be the warmest day of the week with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Southernly winds will increase during the afternoon hours, as a cold front pushes closer to the Heartland. Wind gusts will be between 20 to 25 mph.
After the cold front moves out of the region overnight into Thursday, temperatures will again be below average.
Afternoon highs will be in the 60s the rest of the week and into the weekend, with morning temps in the 40s.
The next chance for rain is Saturday night into Sunday.
- The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night.
- The grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor shooting are expected to made public today.
- A Marine Corps fighter jet collided in mid-air with another plane during a refueling operation in a remote desert area of Southern California Tuesday afternoon.
- Helen Reddy, who shot to stardom in the 1970s with her feminist anthem “I Am Woman” and recorded a string of other hits, has died. She was 78.
- World-renowned Lubbock native, singer-songwriter Mac Davis has passed away, a day after reports of critical illness following heart surgery in Nashville, according to Davis' manager.
- Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced their third annual Parson Family Fall Festival will be postponed.
- Shawnee Community College is combating food insecurity among its students by opening a food bank to address the need.
- California’s wildfire season is getting worse with nearly 30 fires still burning across the state.
- SIU has a new dog on campus to help the college with it’s hemp research fields.
- Two law enforcement officers were killed in a car-truck crash on a Georgia interstate on Tuesday.
- In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the CDC is recommending families to hold virtual Thanksgiving dinners instead.
- A Giving Closet was opened at the Poplar Bluff Middle School for students in need.
