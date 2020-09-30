Today is the warmest day of the week!

Lots of sunshine, combined with breezy southwesterly winds will warm most of the Heartland into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few areas will even hit the mid 80s! A few clouds will push into parts of southern Illinois and Kentucky this afternoon and evening, but there won’t be much of an impact from them. Cooler air will settle back into the Heartland tonight as most of the area drops into the 40s again. Highs will only be in the 60s in most areas again for your Thursday. We are still tracking scattered rain chances over the cool weekend. Best chances will be Saturday evening into Sunday morning.