TDH reports 34 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,500 new cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 1,500 with the addition of 34 deaths statewide.
The Tennessee Department of Health says there have been 196,139 total cases identified statewide with 188,505 being confirmed cases and 7,634 are probable.
There has also been a total of 2,454 COVID-19 deaths.
There are currently 806 people hospitalized and more than 179,000 Tennesseans have recovered.
The Shelby County Health Department has reported five new virus-related deaths after the county didn’t see a death increase for two days. There are 78 additional COVID-19 cases reported countywide.
There have been 31,540 cases identified in Shelby County and 462 deaths reported. The county has processed 453,434 COVID-19 tests since the first case was identified in mid-March.
According to SCHD, 93.7% of all cases reported across the county have recovered or are now inactive.
The health department has been keeping an eye on hospital utilization after they began to rise during the summer months. As of Tuesday, September 29, the health care resource tracking system is showing ICU utilization at 82%.
A number of long-term care facilities are also under watch after clusters of COVID-19 cases were identified affecting both residents and staff.
There are 20 facilities currently under investigation.
A second set of facilities have been able to resolve their clusters. SCHD considers clusters resolved after a facility can go 28 days without identifying a new COVID-19 case. There have been 119 deaths among residents and staff across both groups of facilities.
The health department says there are more than 1,600 active cases in the county with over 6,900 in quarantine. The latest weekly positivity rate for Sept. 11 through Sept. 19 is at 6.2%.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.