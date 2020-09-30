Southern Seven Health Department schedules several mobile COVID-19 testing events

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION (KFVS) - In the past month, S7HD has held mobile COVID-19 test events in five of the seven counties they serve, testing 382 people.
The next events will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Massac County Public Health Clinic in Metropolis on October 5, the Union County Public Health Clinic in Anna on October 9, and the Hardin County Public Health Clinic on October 10.
“Understanding the impact of COVID-19 in the region is only acquired through testing” said Shawnna Rhine, Community Outreach Coordinator for S7HD. “Further testing in our communities is giving us a clearer picture of the actual and potential number of positive cases, and through contact tracing, helping to slow the spread of this deadly disease.”
The free nasal swab test is quick and easy, with results in as little as 3 days.
Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor’s referral.
The Illinois Department of Health and Southern Seven Health Department are hosting these events.
