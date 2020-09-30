Show-Me Bowl Games to be played at new locations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) will play its Show-Me Bowl games at different locations this fall.
Due to venue usage conflicts with Memorial Stadium/ Faurot Field in Columbia, MSHSAA will use three high schools in mid Missouri to host the 11-man football games.
The location of the 8-man game is still to be determined.
Blair Oaks, Helias Catholic and Jefferson City have agreed to host games.
More information will be coming as logistics, such as who will host what game, are being finalized.
If one of the schools advances to the Show-Me Bowl, their game will be played at one of the other two locations.
