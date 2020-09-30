Shooting investigation underway in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Sunny Lane in Cape Rock Village.
The shooting happened Tuesday night, September 29.
According to the sheriff’s office, a victim and a suspect were transported to a hospital.
At this time the sheriff’s office is not releasing further details on what happened, but said more information will be released at a later time.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, local firefighters and EMS crews assisted investigators and deputies at the scene.
